ie100: Virat Kohli, Pullela Gopichand, Nita Ambani most powerful in sports

Virat Kohli, Pullela Gopichand and Nita Ambani are included in IE100 for 2018. Virat Kohli, Pullela Gopichand and Nita Ambani are included in IE100 for 2018.

The ie100 – List of India’s most powerful – is back with some names repeating themselves for a second year running – such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm followed by BJP President Amit Shah. Their combine in the leadup to the 2019 General Elections has kept them at the top of the charts in the list of the most powerful Indians in 2017-18.

As far as sportspersons are concerned, India’s cricket captain Virat Kohli has maintained his place in the top 100. In fact, he has moved up 12 places from his 32nd rank last year to 20th in the ranking this year. New inclusions to the list are India’s chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand (91st position) and Nita Ambani (66th position) with her involvement in IPL, ISL, NBA and IOC.

Virat Kohli (20th position; 2017 – 32nd)

Captain, Indian Cricket Team

Virat Kohli was named World Cricketer of the Year 2017. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli was named World Cricketer of the Year 2017. (Source: BCCI)

WHY

Not many thought Sachin Tendulkar’s batting record of 100 international centuries would be broken. But Kohli (56 hundreds) seems well on the way to achieving that. He is also earning rave reviews for his captaincy, having won 21 of the 35 Tests that he has led the side in.

POWER PUNCH

The comeback win in the Test series against South Africa, after having lost the first two.

WHAT NEXT

More overseas Test wins, particularly in England, where the team is scheduled to tour later this year. Kohli would also want to set right the only blemish on his batting card — he averages a woeful 13.4 in England.

BY THE WAY

On his cheat day, he seeks out chhole-bhature at a favourite joint in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden.

Pullela Gopichand, 44 (91st position)

National Head Coach, Badminton

Pullela Gopichand is leading the charge for Indian badminton. (Source: Express Archive) Pullela Gopichand is leading the charge for Indian badminton. (Source: Express Archive)

WHY

He is shepherding arguably the most high-achieving group of sportspersons in Indian sport — Saina Nehwal, P V Sindhu, K Srikanth, H S Prannoy and Sai Praneeth are some of his students.

POWER PUNCH

He has guided Sindhu to the finals of the biggest tournaments in women’s singles —Olympics, World Championships and Tour Finals.

WHAT NEXT

He is expected to assume a bigger role in sports administration at both the national and international stage.

BY THE WAY

He swears by a compilation of thoughts on the Advaita philosophy by Nisargadatta Maharaj titled ‘I Am That’.

Nita Ambani, 44 (66th position)

Owner, Mumbai Indians

Nita Ambani became the first Indian woman to become a member in the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Nita Ambani became the first Indian woman to become a member in the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

WHY

She is chairperson ofIMG-Reliance, one of India’s biggest sports management firms, and India’s only voice in the International Olympic Committee.

POWER PUNCH

IMG-Reliance’s influence was evident when FIFA, after giving the cold shoulder to the Indian Super League for several years, recognised it as an official football tournament.

WHAT NEXT

As IOC member, will be in the thick of things if India bids for Olympics.

BY THE WAY

She practises Bharatanatyam.

CHANGE FROM 2017

Vinod Rai, Chairman of the BCCI Committee of Administrators, had featured in 47th place last year. Previously Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, had been roped in to bring about structural reforms in Indian cricket following Lodha Committee recommendations. This year, he has found no place in IE100.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd