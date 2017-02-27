Idea of hosting PSL final in Lahore is madness, says Imran Khan

Imran wondered what sort of message would be conveyed by having closed roads around the Gaddafi stadium. FILE Imran wondered what sort of message would be conveyed by having closed roads around the Gaddafi stadium. FILE

Fromer Pakistan cricket legend Imran Khan has termed holding the final of the Pakistan Super League in Lahore as “madness.”

“The idea of having the PSL final in Lahore is madness to me,” Imran told a news channel.

Imran who heads the main opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf wondered what sort of message would be conveyed to the world by having closed roads around the Gaddafi stadium and heavy security.

“What message of peace will we send out in such conditions,” Imran said.

The former captain said that even if the PSL final had not been held in Lahore it would not made any difference to Pakistan cricket.

Imran had earlier also made the point that without the main foreign players representing their teams in the final, it would serve no purpose for Pakistan cricket.

Arif Ali Khan Abbasi a former chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board who organized the 1987 and 1996 World Cups in the subcontinent also shot down the idea of having the final in Lahore.

“I think the risks involved in having the final at this time are high and the environment is just not right to take such a big risk,” Abbasi said.

He noted that until complete peace returned to Pakistan it would always be difficult to convince any Test team to tour Pakistan.

Imran also warned about the after effects of any incident happening during the final.

“If something God forbid happens, then it will put Pakistan cricket back by 10 years,” the former captain said.