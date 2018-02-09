Ice Cricket: Might have left cricket but still remember how to wield the willow, says Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag‬ smashed 4 fours and five sixes in his innings of 62. Virender Sehwag‬ smashed 4 fours and five sixes in his innings of 62.

Virender Sehwag lit up the inaugural edition of St. Moritz Ice Cricket 2018 with a blistering 62 off just 31 deliveries. Captaining the Badrutt’s Palace Diamonds Team Sehwag registered the first ever half-century on ice. In his dazzling innings, the Sultan of Multan smashed 4 fours and five sixes. In a typical Sehwag-like fashion the former India opener began his innings by cutting Shoaib Akhtar’s very first ball to score a boundary and went on to make 62. It was his performance with the bat that propelled Team diamond to a respectable total of 166/9 in 20 overs. Andrew Symonds chipped in with a well made 40. However, Sehwag’s knock wasn’t enough to guide his side to a win. Reflecting on his knock Sehwag tweeted a photo and said that he might have left playing cricket but still remembers how to wield the willow. “Hathiyar chhode hain ,chalana nahi bhoole hain :) Great fun on the ice,” Sehwag wrote. His efforts were also applauded by former India captain Sourav Ganguly who wrote,” kya baat kaha Viru…”

Hathiyar chhode hain ,chalana nahi bhoole hain :) Great fun on the ice. pic.twitter.com/V1bjFATGnI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 8 February 2018

Chasing 167, the Royals were dominant from the start. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals they kept the run rate at par with the required rate. However, Owais Shah’s unbeaten 74 took the Shahid Afridi led Roayls canter home with six wickets in hand.

@virendersehwag .. kya baat kaha Viru… — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) 8 February 2018

Squads:

Badrutt’s Palace Diamonds: Virender Sehwag (c), Mohammad Kaif, Lasith Malinga, Michael Hussey, Mahela Jayawardene, Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar, Tillakaratne, Andrew Symonds, Joginder Sharma, Ramesh Powar, Rohan Jain

Team Royals: Jacques Kallis (c), Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Nathan McCullum, Daniel Vettori, Grant Elliott, Monty Panesar, Graeme Smith, Owais Shah, Abdul Razzaq, Jacques Kallis, Matt Prior, Aidan Andrews

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd