Ice Cricket 2018 Live Score, Royals (Virender Sehwag XI) vs Diamonds (Shahid Afridi XI): Second T20 match set to begin in St Moritz

Ice Cricket 2018, Virender Sehwag XI vs Shahid Afridi XI Live Score 2018: Virender Sehwag showed that he has still got when he scored a scintillating 31-ball 62 but there was not much use of it as his side fell to a defeat in the first T20 that was played on the frozen surface of lake St Moritz in South East Switzerland. Apart from Sehwag and his opposite number Shahid Afridi, stars such as Shoaib Akhtar, Lasith Malinga, Michael Hussey and many others adapt their styles and launch the cricket balls in the Swiss Alps when they play two T20 matches. Cricket has seen itself being duplicated in multiple forms over the years and this concept is not one that is new to the resort town. Cricket has been played in the winters on top of the frozen lake every year since the 1980s. However, this is the first time that such a match has featured high profile stars of the sport and it being televised. Catch all the LIVE score and updates of Ice Cricket 2018 between Virender Sehwag XI and Shahid Afridi XI at St Moritz.
Virender Sehwag showed that he has still got it in him when he swashbuckled his way to a 62 off 31 balls but his effort was overshadowed by Owais Shah's 34-ball 72. 200 is never an easy total to chase on any pitch in a T20 match but it seems the green carpet on ice was a good turf for the batsmen. It could also be because bowlers of both sides were catching their sids and their breaths by the time they were halfway through their spells - the over in the case of Shoaib Akhtar.