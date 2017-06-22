ICC World Women’s Cup 2017: Full squad of the Indian team that plays in England

Mithali Raj will lead Indian team. (Source: AP) Mithali Raj will lead Indian team. (Source: AP)

Mithali Raj-led Indian side will begin their ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 campaign against hosts England on June 24 at County Ground, Derby. The Indian team would be looking to turn fortunes for themselves as they experienced a dismal run in the last edition in 2013. India ended the tournament at 7th place. Here’s a look at how the Indian squad looks like.

Mithali Raj (captain)

The skipper of India’s women’s team, Mithali Raj is one of the most sought after players in the cricketing world. She has so far scored over 5000 runs in ODI format and averages above 52. The right-hander is the second highest women run-getter in ODI cricket and only second women cricketer to go past 5000-run mark.

Harmanpreet Kaur



Harmanpreet Kaur is not an unknown name for cricket fans. The right-hander stamped authority of her talent when she became the first Indian to get signed by an overseas T20 franchise. Sydney Thunder, the Women’s Big Bash League champions, signed her for the 2016–17 season. Harmanpreet made her debut ODI against Pakistan in 2009 and has so far played 69 matches where she has scored 1666 runs and picked 14 wickets.

Jhulan Goswami



one of the most experienced campaigners, Jhulan Goswami made her first appearance in Indian colours when she was just 19 against England in 2002. With more than 180 wickets to her name in ODI format, Goswami’s experience would play a key role in India’s success in the most prestigious tournament. Apart from bowling, Jhulan has also led Indian team in the past and she would play an important role in helping out Mithali Raj in crunch situations.

Ekta Bisht

A bowling average of 19.53 shows Ekta Bisht’s ability with the ball. The left-arm bowler is pretty experienced when it comes down to ODI format and would be a key player in the Indian camp.

Smriti Mandhana



Smriti Mandhana has made her name prominent among the cricket lovers. The 20-year-old has been capped 23 times for India where she has smashed 701 runs at an average of over 30 with the highest individual score of 102. Smriti was the only Indian player to be named in the ICC Women’s Team of the Year 2016.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s ODI career is still young but her bowling figures and wickets tally suggest that the left-arm orthodox bowler would be someone who can play a major role in India’s performance.

Mansi Joshi

Mansi Joshi has so far played five matches for India and has picked up a total of three wickets in ODI format.

Veda Krishnamurthy

Veda Krishnamurthy made her debut for Indian in ODIs against England in 2011 and has been a part of 34 matches since then where she has scored 525 runs.

Mona Meshram

Mona Meshram has played 18 ODIs for India and has scored 316 runs.

Poonam Yadav

Poonam Yadav’s leg-break bowling style might help India restrict the opposition to a lesser total. The leggie contains a bowling economy of 3.21 in ODIs.

Punam Raut

Punam Raut’s swashbuckling ability to smash the cricket ball and he experience on the biggest stage will give India the momentum at crucial stages. The right-hander has so far scored 1186 runs in 44 matches including a hundred.

Sushma Verma

Sushma Verma will have the responsibility behind the stumps.

Shikha Pandey

Shikha Pandey made her ODI debut for India against England in 2014. She has so far played 25 matches and has scored 335 runs at an average of 30.45. The right-arm player has also been handy with the ball as she has scalped 37 wickets so far in her career.

Nuzhat Parween

Nuzhat Parween made her ODI debut against Ireland and has just played one game for India where the right-hander didn’t get a chance to bat.

Deepti Sharma



19 years of age and just 21 matches old, Deepti Sharma has already shown a glimpse of her talent with the bat after she smashed career best 188 against Ireland earlier this year. She has scored 745 runs in the Indian jersey at an average of 49.66.

