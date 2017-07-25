Post World Cup show, Harmanpreet Kaur climbs to career-best sixth in ODI rankings

After their stellar performance in the World Cup, Indian women’s continue to rise the charts. (Source: Express photo) After their stellar performance in the World Cup, Indian women’s continue to rise the charts. (Source: Express photo)

Riding on her stellar performance with the bat in the just-concluded ICC Women’s World Cup in England, Harmanpreet Kaur has made it into the top-10 of the ICC Women’s ODI rankings. Her unbeaten knock of 171 runs from 115 balls against Australia in the semifinal, followed by a 51 at Lord’s against England in the final has helped her jump seven slots to sixth place in the latest rankings.

The 28-year old right-handed batswoman is now the second Indian player to feature in top 10 after Mithali Raj, who is ranked second. With 763 points, Australian skipper Meg Lanning tops the limited overs ranking. Meanwhile, Australia’s Ellyse Perry trails the Indian skipper Mithali by 12 points.

Indian opener Poonam Raut, who scored an 115-ball 86 in the final, has gained five slots to reach 14th position, while Veda Krishnamurthy has gained seven slots to reach a career-best 26th position. Krishnamurthy’s 45-ball 70 run knock against New Zealand had helped the women in blue make it into the playoffs.

Among bowlers, leading ODI wicket-taker Jhulan Goswami has gained four slots to reach the second position and within four points of South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp after figures of 3/23 in the final and 2/35 against Australia in the semi-final. Shikha Pandey (up one place to 12th) and Poonam Yadav (up six places to a career-best 28th) are other India bowlers to move up.

After her six-wicket haul in the final which helped England lift their fourth World Cup title, Anya Shrubsole has broken into the top 10 of the Women’s ODI rankings for the first time in her career. Shrubsole has moved up nine slots to a career-best seventh position.

Meanwhile, Ayabonga Khaka of South Africa has moved up five places to a career-best sixth position.

However, there is no change in Team Rankings as the six-time World Cup winners Australia continue to top the chart with 128 points. England have gained one point to reach 125 in the second position, while New Zealand and India remain on 118 and 113 points, respectively.

