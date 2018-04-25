ICC World Cup 2019: Here is India’s full schedule

India’s campaign begins against South Africa on June 5 at Southhampton. (Source: IPL) India’s campaign begins against South Africa on June 5 at Southhampton. (Source: IPL)

The International Cricket Council’s tentative schedule of the 2019 World Cup which will be held between May 30 and July 14 in England and Wales next year revealed that India’s campaign begins against South Africa on June 5 at Southhampton. India were initially scheduled to play on June 2 but the game has been pushed two matches in order to abide by the Lodha Committee recommendations which require a 15-day gap between IPL and an international assignment.

India’s next challenge will be against Australia on June 9 after which they take on New Zealand on June 13. However, the blockbuster encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan will be played on Sunday, June 16 in Manchester. Following this India face Afghanistan at Southampton on June 22 and West Indies on June 27.

The men in blue complete their round-robin stage with matches against hosts- England on June 30, Bangladesh on July 2 and Sri Lanka on July 6 in Leeds.

Here’s the full schedule:

India vs South Africa: June 5, 2019

India vs Australia: June 9, 2019

India vs New Zealand: June 13, 2019

India vs Pakistan: June 16, 2019

India vs Afghanistan: June 2, 2019

India vs West Indies: June 27, 2019

India vs England: June 30, 2019

India vs Bangladesh: July 2, 2019

India vs Sri Lanka: July 6, 2019

