Thursday, April 26, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
ICC World Cup 2019 Full Schedule, Fixtures, Date, Timing

ICC World Cup 2019 Full Schedule was announced by ICC in Kolkata with the the tournament being played from May 30 to July 14.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: April 26, 2018 7:43:46 pm
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 begins from May 30. (Source: Express Archive)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday confirmed the fixtures of World Cup 2019 and the tournament will be played from May 30 to July 14. The opener will be played between hosts England and South Africa on May 30. Defending champions Australia will play against Afghanistan on June 1 while India who were knocked out in the semi-final stage in 2015 edition will be up against the Proteas on June 5.

Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham will stage the two semi-finals on 9 and 11 July, while Lord’s will play host to a World Cup final for the fifth time, on 14 July. All these three matches will have reserve days.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson expressed delight while announcing the schedule.“It’s always an exciting moment ahead of any major event to announce the schedule and for the ICC Cricket World Cup. Next summer fans around the world will be treated to compelling and competitive cricket as the best teams in the world go head to head in this round-robin format for the right to be crowned World Champions. This schedule also gives fans across England and Wales the opportunity to watch world-class cricket on their doorstep with all teams moving around the country. We know from previous ICC events that every country will be proudly supported at each of the venues creating an exceptional atmosphere and a real celebration of the game,” he said.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Full Schedule

Date                                      Match                                                                 Venue

Thursday, May 30       England vs South Africa                               The Oval, London
Friday, May 31             Windies vs Pakistan Trent Bridge              Nottingham
Saturday, June 1         New Zealand vs Sri Lanka                            Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Afghanistan vs Australia (D/N)                    Bristol County Ground, Bristol
Sunday, June 2           South Africa vs Bangladesh                            The Oval, London
Monday, June 3         England vs Pakistan                                         Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Tuesday, June 4         Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka                                Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Wednesday, June 5   South Africa vs India                                        Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Bangladesh vs New Zealand (D/N)                The Oval, London
Thursday, June 6      Australia vs Windies                                          Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Friday, June 7            Pakistan vs Sri Lanka                                        Bristol County Ground, Bristol
Saturday, June 8       England vs Bangladesh                                     Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Afghanistan vs New Zealand                            County Ground, Taunton
Sunday, June 9        India vs Australia                                                 The Oval, London
Monday, June 10     South Africa vs Windies                                     Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Tuesday, June 11     Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka                                     Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Wednesday,
June 12                      Australia vs Pakistan                                            County Ground, Taunton
Thursday, June 13   India vs New Zealand                                          Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Friday, June 14        England vs Windies                                             Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Saturday, June 15    Sri Lanka vs Australia                                        The Oval, London

South Africa vs Afghanistan (D/N)                   Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Sunday, June 16     India vs Pakistan                                                   Old Trafford, Manchester
Monday, June 17    Windies vs Bangladesh                                        County Ground, Taunton
Tuesday, June 18   England vs Afghanistan                                       Old Trafford, Manchester
Wednesday,
June 19                      New Zealand vs South Africa                              Edgbaston, Birmingham
Thursday, June 20  Australia vs Bangladesh                                       Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Friday, June 21        England vs Sri Lanka                                            Headingley, Leeds
Saturday, June 22    India vs Afghanistan                                            Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Windies vs New Zealand (D/N)                         Old Trafford, Manchester
Sunday, June 23      Pakistan vs South Africa                                     Lord’s, London
Monday, June 24    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan                                Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Tuesday, June 25    England vs Australia                                           Lord’s, London
Wednesday,
June 26                     New Zealand vs Pakistan                                    Edgbaston, Birmingham
Thursday, June 27  Windies vs India                                                  Old Trafford, Manchester
Friday, June 28       Sri Lanka vs South Africa                                  The Riverside, Durham
Saturday, June 29  Pakistan vs Afghanistan                                     Headingley, Leeds

New Zealand vs Australia (D/N)                       Lord’s, London
Sunday, June 30    England vs India                                                   Edgbaston, Birmingham
Monday, July 1       Sri Lanka vs Windies                                           The Riverside, Durham
Tuesday, July 2      Bangladesh vs India                                              Edgbaston, Birmingham
Wednesday, July 3 England vs New Zealand                                    The Riverside, Durham
Thursday, July 4     Afghanistan vs Windies                                       Headingley, Leeds
Friday, July 5          Pakistan vs Bangladesh                                        Lord’s, London
Saturday, July 6     Sri Lanka vs India                                                  Headingley, Leeds

Australia vs South Africa (D/N)                         Old Trafford, Manchester

Tuesday, July 9     Semi-Final (1 vs 4)                                                 Old Trafford, Manchester
Wednesday,
July 10                    Reserve Day

Thursday, July 11  Semi-Final (2 vs 3)                                                 Edgbaston, Birmingham
Friday, July 12       Reserve Day

Sunday, July 14     Final Lord’s,                                                              London
Monday, July 15    Reserve Day

