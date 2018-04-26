ICC World Cup 2019 Full Schedule, Fixtures, Date, Timing

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday confirmed the fixtures of World Cup 2019 and the tournament will be played from May 30 to July 14. The opener will be played between hosts England and South Africa on May 30. Defending champions Australia will play against Afghanistan on June 1 while India who were knocked out in the semi-final stage in 2015 edition will be up against the Proteas on June 5.
Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham will stage the two semi-finals on 9 and 11 July, while Lord’s will play host to a World Cup final for the fifth time, on 14 July. All these three matches will have reserve days.
ICC Chief Executive David Richardson expressed delight while announcing the schedule.“It’s always an exciting moment ahead of any major event to announce the schedule and for the ICC Cricket World Cup. Next summer fans around the world will be treated to compelling and competitive cricket as the best teams in the world go head to head in this round-robin format for the right to be crowned World Champions. This schedule also gives fans across England and Wales the opportunity to watch world-class cricket on their doorstep with all teams moving around the country. We know from previous ICC events that every country will be proudly supported at each of the venues creating an exceptional atmosphere and a real celebration of the game,” he said.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Full Schedule
Date Match Venue
Thursday, May 30 England vs South Africa The Oval, London
Friday, May 31 Windies vs Pakistan Trent Bridge Nottingham
Saturday, June 1 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Afghanistan vs Australia (D/N) Bristol County Ground, Bristol
Sunday, June 2 South Africa vs Bangladesh The Oval, London
Monday, June 3 England vs Pakistan Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Tuesday, June 4 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Wednesday, June 5 South Africa vs India Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Bangladesh vs New Zealand (D/N) The Oval, London
Thursday, June 6 Australia vs Windies Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Friday, June 7 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Bristol County Ground, Bristol
Saturday, June 8 England vs Bangladesh Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Afghanistan vs New Zealand County Ground, Taunton
Sunday, June 9 India vs Australia The Oval, London
Monday, June 10 South Africa vs Windies Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Tuesday, June 11 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Bristol County Ground, Bristol
Wednesday,
June 12 Australia vs Pakistan County Ground, Taunton
Thursday, June 13 India vs New Zealand Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Friday, June 14 England vs Windies Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Saturday, June 15 Sri Lanka vs Australia The Oval, London
South Africa vs Afghanistan (D/N) Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Sunday, June 16 India vs Pakistan Old Trafford, Manchester
Monday, June 17 Windies vs Bangladesh County Ground, Taunton
Tuesday, June 18 England vs Afghanistan Old Trafford, Manchester
Wednesday,
June 19 New Zealand vs South Africa Edgbaston, Birmingham
Thursday, June 20 Australia vs Bangladesh Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Friday, June 21 England vs Sri Lanka Headingley, Leeds
Saturday, June 22 India vs Afghanistan Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Windies vs New Zealand (D/N) Old Trafford, Manchester
Sunday, June 23 Pakistan vs South Africa Lord’s, London
Monday, June 24 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Tuesday, June 25 England vs Australia Lord’s, London
Wednesday,
June 26 New Zealand vs Pakistan Edgbaston, Birmingham
Thursday, June 27 Windies vs India Old Trafford, Manchester
Friday, June 28 Sri Lanka vs South Africa The Riverside, Durham
Saturday, June 29 Pakistan vs Afghanistan Headingley, Leeds
New Zealand vs Australia (D/N) Lord’s, London
Sunday, June 30 England vs India Edgbaston, Birmingham
Monday, July 1 Sri Lanka vs Windies The Riverside, Durham
Tuesday, July 2 Bangladesh vs India Edgbaston, Birmingham
Wednesday, July 3 England vs New Zealand The Riverside, Durham
Thursday, July 4 Afghanistan vs Windies Headingley, Leeds
Friday, July 5 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Lord’s, London
Saturday, July 6 Sri Lanka vs India Headingley, Leeds
Australia vs South Africa (D/N) Old Trafford, Manchester
Tuesday, July 9 Semi-Final (1 vs 4) Old Trafford, Manchester
Wednesday,
July 10 Reserve Day
Thursday, July 11 Semi-Final (2 vs 3) Edgbaston, Birmingham
Friday, July 12 Reserve Day
Sunday, July 14 Final Lord’s, London
Monday, July 15 Reserve Day
