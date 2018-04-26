ICC World Cup 2019 Full Schedule, Fixtures, Date, Timing

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 begins from May 30. (Source: Express Archive) ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 begins from May 30. (Source: Express Archive)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday confirmed the fixtures of World Cup 2019 and the tournament will be played from May 30 to July 14. The opener will be played between hosts England and South Africa on May 30. Defending champions Australia will play against Afghanistan on June 1 while India who were knocked out in the semi-final stage in 2015 edition will be up against the Proteas on June 5.

Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham will stage the two semi-finals on 9 and 11 July, while Lord’s will play host to a World Cup final for the fifth time, on 14 July. All these three matches will have reserve days.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson expressed delight while announcing the schedule.“It’s always an exciting moment ahead of any major event to announce the schedule and for the ICC Cricket World Cup. Next summer fans around the world will be treated to compelling and competitive cricket as the best teams in the world go head to head in this round-robin format for the right to be crowned World Champions. This schedule also gives fans across England and Wales the opportunity to watch world-class cricket on their doorstep with all teams moving around the country. We know from previous ICC events that every country will be proudly supported at each of the venues creating an exceptional atmosphere and a real celebration of the game,” he said.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Full Schedule

Date Match Venue

Thursday, May 30 England vs South Africa The Oval, London

Friday, May 31 Windies vs Pakistan Trent Bridge Nottingham

Saturday, June 1 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Afghanistan vs Australia (D/N) Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Sunday, June 2 South Africa vs Bangladesh The Oval, London

Monday, June 3 England vs Pakistan Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Tuesday, June 4 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Wednesday, June 5 South Africa vs India Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Bangladesh vs New Zealand (D/N) The Oval, London

Thursday, June 6 Australia vs Windies Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Friday, June 7 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Saturday, June 8 England vs Bangladesh Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Afghanistan vs New Zealand County Ground, Taunton

Sunday, June 9 India vs Australia The Oval, London

Monday, June 10 South Africa vs Windies Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Tuesday, June 11 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Wednesday,

June 12 Australia vs Pakistan County Ground, Taunton

Thursday, June 13 India vs New Zealand Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Friday, June 14 England vs Windies Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Saturday, June 15 Sri Lanka vs Australia The Oval, London

South Africa vs Afghanistan (D/N) Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Sunday, June 16 India vs Pakistan Old Trafford, Manchester

Monday, June 17 Windies vs Bangladesh County Ground, Taunton

Tuesday, June 18 England vs Afghanistan Old Trafford, Manchester

Wednesday,

June 19 New Zealand vs South Africa Edgbaston, Birmingham

Thursday, June 20 Australia vs Bangladesh Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Friday, June 21 England vs Sri Lanka Headingley, Leeds

Saturday, June 22 India vs Afghanistan Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Windies vs New Zealand (D/N) Old Trafford, Manchester

Sunday, June 23 Pakistan vs South Africa Lord’s, London

Monday, June 24 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Tuesday, June 25 England vs Australia Lord’s, London

Wednesday,

June 26 New Zealand vs Pakistan Edgbaston, Birmingham

Thursday, June 27 Windies vs India Old Trafford, Manchester

Friday, June 28 Sri Lanka vs South Africa The Riverside, Durham

Saturday, June 29 Pakistan vs Afghanistan Headingley, Leeds

New Zealand vs Australia (D/N) Lord’s, London

Sunday, June 30 England vs India Edgbaston, Birmingham

Monday, July 1 Sri Lanka vs Windies The Riverside, Durham

Tuesday, July 2 Bangladesh vs India Edgbaston, Birmingham

Wednesday, July 3 England vs New Zealand The Riverside, Durham

Thursday, July 4 Afghanistan vs Windies Headingley, Leeds

Friday, July 5 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Lord’s, London

Saturday, July 6 Sri Lanka vs India Headingley, Leeds

Australia vs South Africa (D/N) Old Trafford, Manchester

Tuesday, July 9 Semi-Final (1 vs 4) Old Trafford, Manchester

Wednesday,

July 10 Reserve Day

Thursday, July 11 Semi-Final (2 vs 3) Edgbaston, Birmingham

Friday, July 12 Reserve Day

Sunday, July 14 Final Lord’s, London

Monday, July 15 Reserve Day

