ICC Women’s World Cup: ‘What? You don’t?’ Smriti Mandhana hits a maximum off the field

Smriti Mandhana reached her sixth ODI ton against West Indies and was unbeaten on 106 as India won by seven wickets. (Source: Twitter) Smriti Mandhana reached her sixth ODI ton against West Indies and was unbeaten on 106 as India won by seven wickets. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian team have been making waves since arriving in England for the ICC Women’s World Cup in England and Wales. India started their campaign with a win over hosts England and followed it up by beating West Indies.

Smriti Mandhana has been the standout performer in both the matches. The opener scored 90 off 72 balls in the first match. She reached her sixth ODI ton against West Indies and was unbeaten on 106 as India won by seven wickets. The confidence she exuded on the field was exhibited off it too. In the post-match press conference, she was asked if, in her opinion, India could win the tournament or not. “What? You don’t?” was her answer.

Earlier Indian captain Mithali Raj had surprised the media with a taut answer. When asked who her favourite male cricketer was, she shot back a counter question. “Do you ask the same question to a male cricketer? Do you ask them who their favourite female cricketer is?” she said. India come into the tournament on the back of some stellar form in a quadrangular series that they played in South Africa with Zimbabwe and Ireland. They next play Pakistan on Sunday, July 2.

