ICC Women’s World Cup: Twitterati backs India despite loss to South Africa

India’s winning run in ICC Women’s World Cup finally ended when they lost to South Africa by 115 runs in their fifth group game of the tournament. Mithali Raj won the toss and asked South Africa to bat first which did not prove to be a good decision as they posted 273/9 in 50 overs.

India began their chase in a slow fashion which turned disastrous as they lost star batswoman Smriti Mandhana in the second over when tried to hit one over the square-leg boundary. Raj was dismissed two balls later and India were struggling early in the chase.

South Africa skipper Dane van Viekerk then wreaked havoc with her spin bowling and picked wicket after wicket as India imploded in the chase. They could not recover from the early bowls and ended by being bowled out for 158 in 46 overs and lose the match by 115 runs.

Only Deepti Sharma, who came in to bat at number three, showed some resilience and scored a brilliant 60 before she became the eight wicket to fall. She a big stand with Jhulan Goswami for the eighth wicket but that was not enough for India to avoid defeat.

The loss also hurts India’s chances of making it to the semi-final with just two more group games remaining. India need to win at least one of them to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

It’s gone rapidly downhill today…bound to have an off day after four consecutive wins. Try to bat out 50 overs now. @BCCIWomen #WWC17 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 8 July 2017

273 is a lot of runs to chase for @BCCIWomen Over to the batters…go #MithaliRaj and co. #WWC17 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 8 July 2017

Bad day for India’s women cricketers. You get one in a tournament. Lots more to play. More strength to you. #WWC17 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 8 July 2017

India next play Australia on Wednesday.

