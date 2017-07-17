ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final, Preview: England hold psychological advantage over South Africa

The English women’s will certainly have the home advantage and this will surely spur them on to perform well. (Source: Reuters) The English women’s will certainly have the home advantage and this will surely spur them on to perform well. (Source: Reuters)

In the first of the two semi-finals in the ICC Women’s World Cup, England eves will take on their South African counterparts at Bristol City. While England might have the psychological advantage over Proteas due to their win in the group stage but the knockout round might prove to be a different ball-game altogether. Skipper Tammy Beaumont has also stated that her team’s victory in the group stage will count for nothing. However, the English women’s will certainly have the home advantage and this will surely spur them on to perform well.

Tamsin Beaumont already has two centuries under the belt and will lead the charge of the English brigade. Incidentally, she is also the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 372 runs from her seven innings.Heather Knight, Sarah Taylor and Jenny Gunn will be the other players on whom a lot will depend if England is to progress to the finals.

South Africa, on the other hand, have a really good all round team. They have a team to suit all sorts of pitches and have a lot of pace up front and some destructive batters. skipper Dane van Niekerk has led from the front and scalped a total of 15 wickets in her six games so far. If she gets going then the English batters will be in for a tough time. Marizanne Kapp is another bowler who has troubled the batters consistently and hence, the battle will most likely be between the South African bowlers versus the English batters. Only time will tell who will prevail to the finals, but for now, the hosts have the psychological advantage.

Squads:

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tamsin Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Jenny Gunn, Alex Hartley, Danielle Hazell, Beth Langston, Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield and Danielle Wyatt.

South Africa: Dane van Niekerk (captain), Trisha Chetty, Moseline Daniels, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Odine Kirsten, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Chloe Tryon and Laura Wolvaard.

