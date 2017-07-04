Latest News
  ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Most Wickets: List of top wicket-takers in WWC 17 – Ekta Bisht continues to dominate

The eleventh edition of the ICC Women's World Cup kicked off on June 24 and since then, we have got to see some unexpected results from the matches. Ekta Bisht and Deepti Sharma feature in top three with six wickets each.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:July 4, 2017 10:06 pm
Indian bowler Ekta Bisht tops the leading wicket-takers list in the Women’s World Cup 2017.
The eleventh edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup kicked off on June 24 and since then we have got to see some unexpected results from the matches played so far. We have seen some low scoring totals being defended courtesy to some phenomenal bowling performances. In the previous edition, Australia’s Megan Schutt finished as the leading wicket-taker. Schutt not only scalped 15 wickets but also guided Australia to their sixth World Cup title. Last season there was no Indian bowler to feature in top 10 while in the ongoing tournament in England, Ekta Bisht and Deepti Sharma top the list at no.1 and no. 2 positions respectively.

Most Wickets

Players Matches Overs Wickets Best
Ekta Bisht (IND) 3 29 6 5/18
Deepti Sharma (IND) 3 28.3 6 3/47
Dane van Niekerk (SA) 2 8.2 5 4/0
Holly Huddleston (NZ) 2 14 5 5/35
Marizanne Kapp (SA) 2 17 5 4/14
Jess Jonassen (AUS) 2 19 5 3/33
Megan Schutt (AUS) 3 28.5 5 3/40
Nashra Sundhu (PAK) 3 30 5 4/26
Ellyse Perry (AUS) 3 27 5  3/47
Kristen Beams (AUS) 2 20 4 2/30

