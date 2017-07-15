ICC Women’s World Cup: ‘Indian Bowlers outdid the batters’

India celebrates after winning the match against New Zealand. (Source: Reuters) India celebrates after winning the match against New Zealand. (Source: Reuters)

The Indian women’s team spun a web around New Zealand to secure a thumping win in all the important clash at County Ground, Derby on Saturday. Courtesy of a fine hundred by skipper Mithali and a fine bowling performance by Rajeshwari Gayakwad the Indian eves won the match by a huge margin of 186.

After India was put into bat they scored a competitive 265/7 in their quota of 50 overs. In reply, New Zealand could only muster a paltry 79. Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the wrecker-in-chief with a spell of 5/15.While India progressed to the semi-finals with this win, social media went into a frenzy.

Here are some of the reactions:

Congratulations @BCCIWomen for the stellar performance to storm into the semis. What a way to book the berth! #INDvNZ 1/2 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 15 July 2017

Brilliant century by @M_Raj03 and a great attacking innings from @vedakmurthy08 .Wish Team India the best to reach the semis#indvnz #WWC17 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 15 July 2017

Bowlers not only complimented the batters but they went one step further & outdid them. Well done Rajeshwari Gayakwad! What a result!

👏👏👏🙏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 15 July 2017

India have entered the semifinals of #WWC17 with a comprehensive win over New Zealand #INDvNZ — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) 15 July 2017

What a mighty impressive performance by @BCCIWomen to reach the semis. Congratulations @M_Raj03 for her superb ton and to the whole team 👍👏 pic.twitter.com/hGRH03dM5M — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) 15 July 2017

Meanwhile, after the win, Indian skipper said, “I’m extremely happy because for a couple of us, this is going to be the last World Cup. So, our first aim was to qualify for the semis.”

