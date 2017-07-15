Latest News

ICC Women’s World Cup: ‘Indian Bowlers outdid the batters’

Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the wrecker-in-chief with a spell of 5/15.While India progressed to the semi-finals with this win, social media went into a frenzy.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 15, 2017 10:04 pm
India celebrates after winning the match against New Zealand. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

The Indian women’s team spun a web around New Zealand to secure a thumping win in all the important clash at County Ground, Derby on Saturday. Courtesy of a fine hundred by skipper Mithali and a fine bowling performance by Rajeshwari Gayakwad the Indian eves won the match by a huge margin of 186.

After India was put into bat they scored a competitive 265/7 in their quota of 50 overs. In reply, New Zealand could only muster a paltry 79. Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the wrecker-in-chief with a spell of 5/15.While India progressed to the semi-finals with this win, social media went into a frenzy.

Here are some of the reactions:

Meanwhile, after the win, Indian skipper said, “I’m extremely happy because for a couple of us, this is going to be the last World Cup. So, our first aim was to qualify for the semis.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Coaching is the toughest job... captain has tools; as coach, you have nothing 