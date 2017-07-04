ICC Women’s World Cup, India vs Sri Lanka Preview: India look to register fourth win on the trot

India is in red-hot form after registering three successive wins in the World Cup so far. India is in red-hot form after registering three successive wins in the World Cup so far.

India takes on Sri Lanka in their fourth match of the tournament after registering a hat trick of victories. The Indian team is in red hot form after successive wins over England, West Indies and Pakistan and this has catapulted them to the top of the table. Hence, they will look to keep their winning momentum going and continue to sit at the top of the tree.

The batting unit, which faltered in the last match against Pakistan in the last match will be looking to make amends. The key players around whom the batting will be revolving are Smriti Mandhana, skipper Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur. India has played two matches so far in the Women’s World Cup. and in both the matches Mandhana has grabbed eyeballs with match-winning innings of 90 and 106 respectively. Hence, a lot will be expected of her

While the spin attack will be led by Ekta Bisht. In the last match against Pakistan, Ekta Bisht spun the web around arch-rivals to help her side to a win.The experienced Jhulan Goswami will continue to lead the attack in the pace department.

For Sri Lanka, the star so far has been Chamari Atapattu who smashed the third highest score in Women’s World Cup against Australia. Hence, the Indian bowlers will be wary of her talent.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dilani Manodara (wk), Inoka Ranaweera (c), Nipuni Hansika, Hasini Perera, Chamari Atapattu, Shashikala Siriwardene, Harshitha Madavi, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Eshani Lokusuriyage, Ama Kanchana, Sripali Weerakkody, Chandima Gunaratne, Chamari Polgampola, Udeshika Prabodhani, Prasadani Weerakkody

India Squad: Mithali Raj (c), Sushma Verma (wk), Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mona Meshram, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parween, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Veda Krishnamurthy

