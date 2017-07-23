ICC women’s World Cup final: Chandigarh’s women cricketers can’t wait for excitement today

Women cricketers from Chandigarh at LIC Ground on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Women cricketers from Chandigarh at LIC Ground on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

WITH THE Indian women’s cricket team set to face England in the ICC World Cup final at Lord’s on Sunday, women cricketers in Chandigarh were in a jubilant mood, too. Harmanpreet Kaur of Moga starred in India’s 36-run semi-final win over Australia with a superlative knock of 171 runs and the women cricketers in Chandigarh are rooting for the Punjab girl and the Indian team to create history against England on Sunday.

“Harry di (Harmanpreet) has given all women cricketers a new identity with her knock of 171 runs against Australia. Most of us also idolise Australian players and to see Harry di dominate against the Australian bowlers was also motivating for us. She is from Moga and recently, we also finished joint winners with Moga in the Punjab U-19 Inter-District Championship. We would often ask Moga players about Harry di’s style of play. Indian skipper Mithali Raj has also played well consistently and we are hopeful of an Indian win on Sunday,” said 14-year-old Kashvee Gautam, a student of Stepping Stones School, Sector 37, and vice-captain of the Chandigarh team in the Punjab U-19 Inter-District Championship.

Last year, the Indian women’s team played their practice matches of the ICC World T20 Championship at Sector 16 Stadium and their group match against West Indies at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali. While the Chandigarh women cricketers also bowled to the likes of Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and other Indian players in the nets, the Chandigarh players, too, got a chance to celebrate Holi with the Indian team.

“We met all the Indian team members for the first time and Harmanpreet di made us meet the other members. They played Holi with the trainees. Harmanpreet showed that she can dominate any attack in the world and it was her range of shots which stunned Australia. If India wins the final, it will be again like Holi for all of us,” said 15-year-old Muskan, a student of Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, and trainee at LIC Cricket Academy, Sector 26.

While last month’s India-Pakistan match during the men’s ICC Champions Trophy saw city hotels and clubs making special arrangements for India matches, there seems to be less frenzy among city venues for the India-England final. Though Chandigarh Club has made a special menu along with LED screens, other clubs and hotels have given the event a miss.

Chandigarh Press Club has made special menu with dishes named as Mithali Hyderabadi Biryani and Harmanpreet Punjabi Tadka Chicken. Chandigarh Golf Association Range will also have an LED screen for its members but other clubs and hotels have given the event a miss. “Harmanpreet was made the captain of the Punjab senior team in 2012 and captained the side for two years before moving to Railways. We reached the Super League under her and also finished third in the T-20 national trophy. She has proved her worth and is an inspiration for all of her Punjab team-mates. We had inter-district matches recently and the Punjab senior team would watch matches in between their matches,” said 51-year-old RP Singh, coach of the Punjab senior women’s team.

