Women’s World Cup enabled us to see standards of other teams, says Sri Lankan Women’s coach

Sri Lanka’s Chamari Atapattu scored a brilliant 100 in the Women’s World Cup (Source: Reuters) Sri Lanka’s Chamari Atapattu scored a brilliant 100 in the Women’s World Cup (Source: Reuters)

Despite Sri Lanka, having won just one match in the ICC Women’s World Cup final, coach Hemantha Devapriya has claimed that the experience has been an invaluable lesson and there is lot to be learnt. He also stated that tournament helped them analyze their opponents and their intricate gameplay.

“The tournament enabled our players to really see the standards of the other teams,” he said. “It’s a big demand for them to work hard and get to that level within a very short time. They have been talking to players from other teams and they know the areas they have to work on and they are ready to learn.” he said and added, “We were struggling to put 200-plus runs on the board and only two players had strike-rates of over 50 – Chamari Atapattu and Eshani Lokusuriyage,” he said. “However, if you see during the tournament, we crossed the 200-run mark on four occasions and the girls have shown improvement in their strike-rates. Some batters’ strike-rates have gone up to 85-90 and that is a good indication.”

On their preparations, he said, “We did practice a range of shots and I can see that they are now capable of using those shots.” “We worked a lot on playing off the back foot and how to use the pace of the ball especially the flat bat shot and the sweep shot and inside out shots. The players are now taking calculated risks and playing those shots little by little. We are concentrating now on taking more singles because the confidence is not there. We have given them a lot of singles targets, which quietly they are improving but still we are not up to international standards. Placing the ball and working with soft hands those are the areas we are working on.”

