ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: What India need to do to qualify for the semi-final

India will lock horns with New Zealand on Saturday. (Source: AP) India will lock horns with New Zealand on Saturday. (Source: AP)

Mithali Raj’s side and Suzie Bates troops will lock horns with each other on Saturday at Derby to battle it out for a semi-final spot. The winner of India vs New Zealand match will book a place in the knockout stages while the losing team will bow out of the tournament. India are presently sitting at number four in points table with 8 points while New Zealand are at five with 7 points in the kitty.

The top three teams for now comprise of England, Australia and South Africa. England are at the top with 10 points and a better run-rate while Australia are at second with same points tally. South Africa who are at three have 9 points so far and all the three teams are left to play one game apiece.

Now, the scenario suggests that if New Zealand beat India, they will either be at number four or can even climb to number three depending upon the result of the match between Australia and South Africa. On the other hand, with a win, India will have 10 points and will make it to semi-finals. With these points they can also climb to third point in the points table.

South Africa will meet Australia at Taunton. If they beat the Aussies, they take number one spot while if they lose, their position in the points table will be determined by the difference in run-rate with New Zealand (if they win against India).

England will be up against West Indies and if England lose to West Indies and Australia beat South Africa, the Australian will have 12 points and will move to top. The top team in the points table will meet the fourth placed while second will be up against the third in semi-finals. West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have already been eliminated from the tournament.

