ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: What happens if Australia vs India semi-final is washed out?

Torrential rains have lashed the ground at Derby. Torrential rains have lashed the ground at Derby.

The second semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup in Derby between India and Australia has begun on a gloomy note as torrential rains have lashed the grounds. With this development, the question on everyone’s lips is what happens if it is washed out. If rains continue to persist then a reserve day is in place for the match to be held. However, as per weather forecasts, showers are expected not only today but also on Friday (Reserve Day). But if there is no play on both the days then Australia will go through as they have won more matches. It has also been learnt that 4.38 pm is the cut off time for play on Thursday. Overs start reducing once the clock touches 12.30.

It may be noted here that all quarter-final, semi-final and final matches of the tournament have been allocated reserve days. But if the game is not completed on the scheduled day, the contest shall resume from the same point where it had stopped. Most importantly there is no option to start afresh.

Simplifying it further, cricket expert cricket expert Adam Collins says, “if they play 19.1 overs today, no matter where we get to, the game continues tomorrow. Fewer than that, full restart. Any play today continues from there tomorrow. But on the terms agreed today. e.g. 30ov game today stays 30ov tomorrow.”

Great Britain has been bracing itself to torrential downpours and occasional thunderstorms since the past month. The champions trophy which was also held in England saw several matches interrupted by rain.

Meanwhile, with tickets for the semi-final matches being sold out, spectators will hope the rain doesn’t play a spoilsport. The players, on the other hand, will hope that the dreaded – Duckworth/Lewis method doesn’t come into play.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd