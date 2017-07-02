ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: West Indies bowled out for 48, 6th lowest total ever

South Africa’s Dane Van Niekerk celebrates after bowling out West Indies’ Merissa Aguilleira. (Source: Reuters) South Africa’s Dane Van Niekerk celebrates after bowling out West Indies’ Merissa Aguilleira. (Source: Reuters)

The West Indies women’s team saw a new low on Sunday when they registered the sixth lowest total ever in the Women’s World Cup. This was after they were bowled out a mere 48 by the South African bowling unit. Noticeably, among the eleven batsmen five scored ducks while five scored single-digit scores. The highest individual score was 26 by Chedean Nation.

From the beginning itself, the West Indian batting faltered as they lost half their side with the scoreboard reading 16. Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp were the wrecker-in-chiefs as they ran through the batting unit. Marizanne Kapp was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 14/4 in the seven overs that she bowled. At the end, the Windies could only bat 25 overs as they were bundled for a total of 48. Skipper Dane van Niekerk also bowled a brilliant spell where she picked up four wickets in three overs but did not concede a single run.

While the West Indies did have a dramatic batting collapse the only bright spot was the 22-run stand for the sixth wicket between Chedean Nation and Aguilleira. That was the reason why they didn’t end up getting bowled below 30.

South Africa Women Squad:

Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Trisha Chetty (wk), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk (c), Sune Luus, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Moseline Daniels

West Indies Women Squad:

Hayley Matthews, Reniece Boyce, Stafanie Taylor (c), Deandra Dottin, Merissa Aguilleira (wk), Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Shanel Daley, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Qiana Joseph

