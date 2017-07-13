ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Virat Kohli congratulates Mithali Raj for historic feat but goofs up with picture

Mithali Raj went past 6000-run mark in women’s ODI cricket. (Source: PTI) Mithali Raj went past 6000-run mark in women’s ODI cricket. (Source: PTI)

India men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli took to social media in congratulating Mithali Raj on becoming the highest women’s run scorer in the ODI format against Australia on Wednesday. In doing so, he posted the message, “A great moment for Indian Cricket, @M_Raj03 becomes the highest run scorer in Women’s ODI Cricket History today. Champion Stuff!” alongside an image of an India women’s player in action. However, this is where the goof-up happened. In attempting to post an image of Raj accompanying the text, he posted an image of another women’s team player – Poonam Raut. The post which has since been removed from his Facebook page was laughed at by fans who pointed out the mistake.

A user by the name of Sushanth Kadaru apparently noticed the mistake first and said, “The lady in the picture is Punam Raut not Mithali actually” and other users latched on to it. At the same time, there were some who tried to defend Kohli (or Kohli’s social media teams’ lapse) by suggesting that it was about respect and that is what was intended by the Indian skipper who was holidaying in New York with Anushka Sharma prior to an upcoming hectic season which begins with a tour of Sri Lanka.

In the contest against Australia, which India lost by 8 wickets and left their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals at the ICC Women’s World Cup in England precariously poised, Mithali went past former England captain Charlotte Edwards’s record of 5992 runs and then went on to go past the 6,000 runs figure. She scored 69 runs from 114 balls before being dismissed by Kristen Beams. Raut, on the other hand, who opens the innings with Smriti Mandhana, scored 106 runs from 136 balls to help India to 226 runs. In reply, Australia cruised to the target in losing two wickets and with 29 balls to spare.

Virat Kohli’s goof up was picked up by users on Facebook. Virat Kohli’s goof up was picked up by users on Facebook.

Mithali Raj is the second highest run scorer in the tournament for India women with 247 runs in six matches while Raut leads the pack with 277 runs from six matches.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd