ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Twitterati pour wishes as India beat England

India defeated England by 35 runs. (Source: Reuters) India defeated England by 35 runs. (Source: Reuters)

In the second match of the ICC Women’s World Cup, India defeated hosts England by 35 runs. This is the first time India have beaten England since July 2012, ending a run of six consecutive defeats against England.

Put into bat India put a fighting score of 281/3, courtesy of some brilliant batting by Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut and Mithali Raj. While chasing England fell short by 35 runs as they were bowled out for 246. What stood out for India was their fielding as they inflicted four runouts. Meanwhile, this win sent Twitter into a tizzy. Here are some of the reactions:

Class batting setting up a great win for India against a strong England side. Terrific start for India in the #WWC17 👏👏👏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 24 June 2017

Congratulations on a wonderful victory @BCCIWomen . Beating the hosts at home is indeed a great beginning.#WWC17 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 24 June 2017

Seventh consecutive ODI fifty for Mithali Raj…a world record. An absolute legend of Indian cricket. 🏏👏🇮🇳#WWC17 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 24 June 2017

Meanwhile, after this win, the Indian eves will go on to face West Indies in what will be their next challenge.

