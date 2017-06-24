ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Twitterati pour wishes as India beat England

Latest News
Put into bat India put a fighting score of 281/3, courtesy of some brilliant batting by Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut and Mithali Raj. While chasing England fell short by 35 runs as they were bowled out for 246

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 24, 2017 10:37 pm
India defeated England by 35 runs. (Source: Reuters)
In the second match of the ICC Women’s World Cup, India defeated hosts England by 35 runs. This is the first time India have beaten England since July 2012, ending a run of six consecutive defeats against England.

Put into bat India put a fighting score of 281/3, courtesy of some brilliant batting by Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut and Mithali Raj. While chasing England fell short by 35 runs as they were bowled out for 246. What stood out for India was their fielding as they inflicted four runouts. Meanwhile, this win sent Twitter into a tizzy. Here are some of the reactions:

Meanwhile, after this win, the Indian eves will go on to face West Indies in what will be their next challenge.

