ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: The whole team must enjoy the way we played, says Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami scalped a total of three wickets in the World Cup final. (Source: AP) Jhulan Goswami scalped a total of three wickets in the World Cup final. (Source: AP)

The Indian women’s team made it to the final of the World Cup for the second time in history. Though they lost the final, their efforts were enough to earn appreciation from everyone. Jhulan Goswami – one of the two players featuring in their second World Cup final for India – talked about the experience and the contributions made by the individuals.

“The important thing is that nobody from the first day thought we would be a finalist. We performed and started to believe in ourselves after that match and on each given day everybody tried to contribute. As a team we believed that if we did well we could do it our way,” said Goswami, who took three crucial wickets in the final.

Talking about the final, Goswami insisted that the campaign was a good one for the Indian team but they were unfortunate to stand on the podium as the losers on the big occasion.

“We tried to contribute from the beginning. At this moment we must enjoy this journey, the whole team must enjoy the way we played, unfortunately, this one was not to go our way. In the games we’ve had people perform individually, but when it comes to a group there are things that we can work on,” said the all-time leading wicket-taker in ODIs with 195 wickets.

Mentioning about her bowling, the right-arm bowler suggested that she tried to pitch the ball outside off-stump at Lord’s. “We didn’t get any early breakthrough and there wasn’t much pace in the wicket, so for me it was about bowling a tight line and length. I tried to bowl in the right areas and not give them much room, they were using the crease and shuffling towards off stump, so we wanted to try and get them to play straight.”

“Sometimes plans work, sometimes they don’t, but they came at the right time to break that partnership (opening stand of 47 runs). Whenever a team requires it, I try to contribute from my side – my best bowling figures are the ones where England win the match,” she added.

