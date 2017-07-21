Latest News
ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao hails women cricket team’s victory in semifinal

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated the Indian women's cricket team.

By: PTI | Hyderabad | Published:July 21, 2017 9:42 pm
Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao, Women's World Cup 2017, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj The chief minister lauded the performance of batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur, who hit a magical 171 off 115 balls to help India enter the final. (Source: File)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for storming into the final of the ongoing ICC
World Cup with a stunning victory against Australia.

In a release issued by his office here, Rao wished the team would continue the momentum and win the final. The chief minister lauded the performance of batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur, who hit a magical 171 off 115 balls to help India enter the summit clash of the global event being played in England.

India, playing under the leadership of Mithali Raj, demolished a formidable Australia by 36 runs in the semifinal yesterday and will take on England in the final at the Lord’s on Sunday.

