ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Sri Lanka’s Chamari Atapattu registers third highest score in ODI’s

Sri Lanka’s Chamari Atapattu scored a brilliant 178. (Source: Reuters) Sri Lanka’s Chamari Atapattu scored a brilliant 178. (Source: Reuters)

Sri Lanka’s Chamari Atapattu smashed the third-highest score in women’s ODIs – an unbeaten 178 against Australia and etched her name in history books. Her innings on Friday was also the highest score by a Sri Lankan player (female) in ODI cricket. Deservedly she was rewarded with the player of the match award.

In her blistering innings of 178 of 143 balls, Atapattu hit 22 fours and six maximums. She cut, pulled and drove with panache. However, in her herculean effort, she was the lone warrior as the other batsmen faltered around her. The highest score after her was by Shashikala Siriwardene who hit a mere 24.

Interestingly, the number of runs scored by her was more than 50 percent of her total team’s score (257). Atapattu’s knock of 178 is third highest in Women’s ODI after 188 by Deepti Sharma (India) and 229 by Belinda Clark (Australia).

Sadly, her efforts went in vain as opponents Australia comfortably chased down the total. In fact, her innings was almost outshined by Aussie skipper Meg Lanning who came up with her own special innings as she notched up an unbeaten 152 of 135 balls.

Meanwhile, after her heroic innings, Atapattu said, “Really happy with my performance. My coach supported me a lot and to my teammates – thank you. In the first 25 overs, I was trying to score singles and then I tried to hit the boundaries. Sanath Jayasuriya is my hero. I played my natural game today.

