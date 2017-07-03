ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: South Africa captain Dane Van Niekerk sets bowling record in West Indies mauling

Dane Van Niekerk surpassed Australian great Richie Benaud’s stats of 3/0 that was established more than half a century ago. (Source: ICC) Dane Van Niekerk surpassed Australian great Richie Benaud’s stats of 3/0 that was established more than half a century ago. (Source: ICC)

West Indies were torn apart by Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. West Indies were to put to bat first after South Africa won the toss. They batted for a little more than half of their stipulated 50 overs before being bundled out just 48 runs. It is the second lowest total that the team has fallen in their history. South African captain Dane Van Niekerk’s spell may not have been a turning point in the match but she did something unheard of in international cricket.

Van Niekerk took four wickets and conceded no runs in her spell of 3.2 overs. It is the first time ever that a bowler has ended with figures of 4/0. Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp were the ones who did the damage as they took out the West Indies top and middle order. She surpassed Australian great Richie Benaud’s stats of 3/0 that was established more than half a century ago.

Records have tumbled out of the unusual match. South Africa managed to chase down their target in just over six overs. It is the third quickest successful chase in women’s cricket. only 190 deliveries were bowled in the entire match making it the fourth-shortest ODI game in women’s cricket history.

