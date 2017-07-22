ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Sourav Ganguly hails Harmanpreet Kaur’s blistering 171 against Australia

Harmanpreet blazed to 171 off 115 balls, effectively winning the match for India. (Source: Reuters) Harmanpreet blazed to 171 off 115 balls, effectively winning the match for India. (Source: Reuters)

Former men’s team captain Sourav Ganguly was all praise for Harmanpreet Kaur. Playing for the Indian team in the Women’s World Cup semi-final against defending champions Australia, Harmanpreet blazed to 171 off 115 balls, effectively winning the match for India. India did go through to the final, beating Australia by 36 runs.

“I saw her innings,” Ganguly is quoted as saying by PTI, “Kaur was superb yesterday. They will beat England in the final on Sunday.” Coming into the tournament, Harmanpreet was the most talked about batter in the Indian line up. She is the only Indian cricketer to have played in a foreign league and has also garnered praise all over the world for her prowess with the bat.

She had not truly fired in the World Cup at England with the likes of captain Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut and Veda Krishnanmurthy doing the job for the team. But on Friday, Harmanpreet stepped up and took charge. While she was slow in the beginning of her innings while she was in the middle with Mithali, she picked up pace afer crossing her 50. She got to her century on a precarious note, almost being run out while taking the two vita runs. It was after that Harmanpreet flicked a switch. Almost every ball that was bowled to her after that point stopped moving only after reaching the boundary ropes. Her innings took India’s total to 281. Australia should have lost the match by a three-digit margin but a defiant 90 by Alex Blackwell helped them at least get close to their target. It is only the second time that India have reached the final of the World Cup. The summit clash will be against England on Sunday.

