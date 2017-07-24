ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh offers Harmanpreet Kaur DSP post

India’s Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates after reaching half century during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 final match. (Source: AP) India’s Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates after reaching half century during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 final match. (Source: AP)

After India’s women cricket team reached the final of the Women’s World Cup, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh offered Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar the position of DSP in Punjab Police. He added that by offering her the post, he wants to ‘correct a wrong’ done to her by the previous government.

Harmanpreet scored a half-century and stitched together a 95-run partnership for third wicket with Poonam Raut in the final of WWC against England. India, however, lost the final for the second time.

Cricket fans, celebrities and politicians, however, celebrated India’s journey to the final as praised the girls for their performance in the tournament. Amarinder Singh, who found out about Harmanpreet’s desire to join the Punjab Police, offered her the post of DSP, saying that it was a “wrong perpetrated on the young cricketer by the previous Badal government, which had refused to accommodate the national player in Punjab Police.”

He added that he will also review the state’s sports policy in order to encourage more sportspersons like Harmanpreet. He had also announced a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh for the batter. “Proud of Punjab’s daughter @ImHarmanpreet Kaur for steering India into the Women’s Cricket World Cup final with a superb performance,” Amarinder had tweeted earlier.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had announced a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh for each women cricket team’s player.

