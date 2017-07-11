ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, Preview: Under pressure India seek important win against Australia

India will be under pressure as they take on Australia. India will be under pressure as they take on Australia.

Led by skipper Mithali Raj the Indian eves will take on their Australian counterparts on Wednesday at the County Ground, Bristol. This match assumes more importance as it will decide which team will end up as table toppers at the group stage. While both the teams have the same number of wins and losses Australia are ahead courtesy of their net run rate. However, the India eves will be under pressure after losing their last match aginst South Africa by 115 runs. Australia too lost their last match by 3 runs against hosts England.

One of the main reasons why the Indian side will be under pressure is because their batting hasn’t clicked as a unit. Smriti Mandhana, who had grabbed all the headlines with her brilliant batting at the start, has failed to continue her good run of form. The likes of Punam Raut, Harmanpreet Kaur Veda Krishnamurthy haven’t exactly set the tournament on fire either. The bowling, however, has been in a decent run of form and taking wickets at regular intervals. The bowling unit comprising of Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey and Jhulan Goswami have all chipped in well and taking wickets. Ekta Bisht, in particular, has been outstanding in the middle-overs.

Meanwhile, the Aussies have looked in outstanding form. Their only defeat came against England. However, the likes of Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning

will continue to be a threat to the Indian bowling attack. The battle between Goswami and Lanning will be a contest worth watching. The Indian contingent must remember that it has to step up its game otherwise the hopes of making it to the semi-finals might become a distant dream.

Australia Women SquadRachael Haynes, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Alex Blackwell, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Nicole Bolton, Beth Mooney, Kristen Beams, Amanda Wellington, Sarah Aley, Ashleigh Gardner, Belinda Vakarewa

India Women SquadMithali Raj (c), Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mona Meshram, Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Sushma Verma (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Nuzhat Parween, Mansi Joshi

