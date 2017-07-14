ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, Preview: India take on New Zealand in do-or-die match

As India take on New Zealand in a virtual quarter final the Indian eves must pull up their socks (Source: Reuters) As India take on New Zealand in a virtual quarter final the Indian eves must pull up their socks (Source: Reuters)

The 2017 Women’s World cup has been a mixed ride for the Indian eves. India began on a positive note, with four wins on the trot but then lost their way as they faced two back to back defeats. Thereby the morale among the Indian women’s team will not be high. However, as they take on New Zealand in a virtual quarter final at the County Ground, Derby the Indian eves must pull up their socks and gear up for the challenge. Anything else apart from a win will end India’s of making it to the next round. The three other spots in the semi-final spot have been sealed by England, South Africa and defending champions Australia.

After the loss against Australia, Indian skipper Mithali Raj has demanded her side to raise their game and believes that the whichever side copes with the pressure will come up trumps. “We’ve got what is basically a quarter-final against India and we know we can beat them. But we’ve got to play well because one of us is going home,” Mithali Raj had said.

Hence, the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur Deepti Sharma and Raj need to come up with their A-game. Among the bowlers, Jhulan Goswami has not come with the goods. Hence, Deepti Sharma and Ekta Bisht and Poonam Yadav need to step up.

Opponents New Zealand had suffered a 75-run loss to England in their last match and hence they too will be under pressure. However, on their day the likes of Suzie Bates and Rachel Priest can become match winners on their own. So the Indian bowling line-up must be wary of the kiwis.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (C), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smrti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parween, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma, Smriti Mandhana.

New Zealand: Suzie Bates (C), Amy Satterthwaite, Erin Bermingham, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Thamsyn Newton, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd