ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Our batting doesn’t depend on any one player, says Nicole Bolton

Australia women’s cricket team marched their way into semi-final after they defeated India by 8 wickets at Bristol. Riding on captain Meg Lanning’s unbeaten 76, Australia cruised to win over Mithali Raj-led side. While she anchored her side to win against India, Lanning missed out Australia’s match against South Africa owing to the same shoulder injury that kept her out of the match against Pakistan earlier.

Despite the absence of their skipper, Australia managed to post a total of 269 runs against South Africa. Nicole Bolton in a video posted by Australian women’s cricket team on their official Twitter handle accepted that their side has developed well as a batting unit and don’t actually rely on one player.

“Our batting group is really developing and we don’t rely on any one player. Obviously it’s great to have someone like Meg Lanning to come back into the fold, she’s such a great player. We’re starting to take a bit more responsibility up the top, then Ellyse Perry can just get the job done. I feel like we bat so deep, that on any given day anyone can really take the game away,” she said.

It will be a big boost to have Meg Lanning​ back for the #WWC17 finals, but Nicole Bolton says the Aussies don’t rely on any one player. pic.twitter.com/uEcqKO4mdh — Australia Women 🏏 (@SouthernStars) 16 July 2017

Bolton scored 79 during the course while Mooney and Perry chipped in with scores of 53 and 55 respectively. In reply, South Africa fell short by 59 runs after they were bundled out for 210. Opener Wolvaardt top-scored with 71 runs while Chetty chipped in with 37.

No other batter managed to capitalise on the starts they got and South Africa eventually stood on the losing podium. Australia will now meet India in the semi-final on Thursday while South Africa will lock horns with England on Tuesday.

