ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 Most Runs: Heather Knight leads the table

With 234 runs, England’s Heather Knight tops the run-scorer list in the Women’s World Cup. (Source: AP) With 234 runs, England’s Heather Knight tops the run-scorer list in the Women’s World Cup. (Source: AP)

The eleventh edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup is well under way and we have got to see some breathtaking individual innings that have turned matches on their own. From Chamari Atapattu’s record breaking knock of 178 in Sri Lanka’s match against Australia to Smriti Mandhana’s unbeaten 106 have been some of the red hot innings as they the eves have shown that they are no less in the cricketing world. This is the first time that three Indian cricketers feature in top 10 list of highest run scorers.

Most Runs

Players Matches Runs HS Heather Knight (ENG) 3 234 106 Chamari Atapattu (SL) 3 232 178* Meg Lanning (AUS) 3 212 152* Smriti Mandhana (IND) 3 198 106* Nicole Bolton (AUS) 3 193 107* Suzie Bates (NZ) 2 157 106* Natalie Sciver (ENG) 3 155 137 Punam Raut (IND) 3 133 86 Mithali Raj (IND) 3 125 71 Ellyse Perry (AUS) 3 115 71

