ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 Most Runs: Heather Knight leads the table

The eleventh edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup is well under way and we have got to see some breathtaking individual innings that have turned matches on their own. From Chamari Atapattu’s record breaking knock of 178 in Sri Lanka’s match against Australia to Smriti Mandhana’s unbeaten 106 have been some of the red hot innings as they the eves have shown that they are no less in the cricketing world. This is the first time that three Indian cricketers feature in top 10 list of highest run scorers.
Most Runs
|Players
|Matches
|Runs
|HS
|Heather Knight (ENG)
|3
|234
|106
|Chamari Atapattu (SL)
|3
|232
|178*
|Meg Lanning (AUS)
|3
|212
|152*
|Smriti Mandhana (IND)
|3
|198
|106*
|Nicole Bolton (AUS)
|3
|193
|107*
|Suzie Bates (NZ)
|2
|157
|106*
|Natalie Sciver (ENG)
|3
|155
|137
|Punam Raut (IND)
|3
|133
|86
|Mithali Raj (IND)
|3
|125
|71
|Ellyse Perry (AUS)
|3
|115
|71
