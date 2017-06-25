ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj explains why she was reading a book before batting

Mithali Raj was reading a book during India’s match against England. (Source: AP) Mithali Raj was reading a book during India’s match against England. (Source: AP)

India captain Mithali Raj is in news for all the right reasons. One, she led her team to victory in the opening match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. Two, she has a Twitter emoji on her name. Three, she created a social media storm after being caught reading a book when she was next in line to come to bat.

Mithali, who recently slammed a reporter for asking her who her favourite male cricketer is, was calmly seen reading a book on the sidelines even when she was the next one to bat. As her image reading a book started trending on social media, she later revealed what book she was reading and why.

She said, “Since Kindle is not allowed, I had to borrow books from the fielding coach. He gave me this book by Ruby (Dee)’Life’s essentials.’ So I was just reading that.

“I am into reading a lot. I am always into Kindle or books as I don’t get those jitters even before getting into batting.”

We caught up with @M_Raj03 to find out what she thinks about her #MithaliRaj emoji and what she was reading before going in to bat today! 📚 pic.twitter.com/2bORKDtYdf — ICC (@ICC) 24 June 2017

The 34-year-old captain has also got herself an emoji on Twitter, which appears when someone puts hashtag before her name. An excited Mithali said that it was great to have an emoji on her name. “It feels great to have an emoji on your name. It’s good for women’s cricket. It gives importance to women cricketers,” she said.

India beat hosts England by 35 runs in the opening match.

