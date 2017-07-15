ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj continues record-breaking form, brings up 6th ODI hundred

Mithali Raj continued her good run of form against New Zealand on Saturday. (Source: Reuters) Mithali Raj continued her good run of form against New Zealand on Saturday. (Source: Reuters)

Cometh the hour, cometh the woman is the phrase that would best describe the Indian women’s team captain, Mithali Raj. In a must-win game against New Zealand on Saturday, Raj brought up her sixth ODI hundred to put India in a strong position.

In her innings of 109 of 123 deliveries, Raj hit a total of eleven boundaries. She began her innings cautiously but after reaching her fifty cut loose. She cut, drove and pulled with panache. Towards the end of the Indian innings, she also attacked the New Zealand bowlers. It was her innings that propelled India to a competitive score of 265/7.

In this edition of the World Cup, Raj has been in fine form and has also embarked on a record breaking spree. In the last match against Australia, she became the highest run getter in Women’s ODIs. With another hundred on Saturday, she is now third (356 runs) on the list of most run-getters in the 2017 world cup.

