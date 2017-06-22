ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Stafanie Taylor lead rankings

Australia’s campaign will be led by captain Meg Lanning, who tops the batters’ list. (Source: Reuters) Australia’s campaign will be led by captain Meg Lanning, who tops the batters’ list. (Source: Reuters)

Australia’s Meg Lanning, South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp and West Indies’ Stafanie Taylor will lead the charge for their respective teams in the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, set to begin on June 24 in England.

The eight teams participating in the tournament will also see other leading players including Mithali Raj from India. The competition, scheduled to be held across five venues in the United Kingdom, could see several changes in individual rankings as 28 league matches other than the two semi-finals and final provide players from the world a huge platform.

Top-ranked batter Lanning will lead the charge of the defending champions Australia, who also won the tournament six of the ten times before. Other top ranks to feature in the tournament are:

1 Meg Lanning (Aus)

2 Mithali Raj (Ind)

3 A. Satterthwaite (NZ)

4 Suzie Bates (NZ)

5 Stafanie Taylor (WI)

6 Ellyse Perry (Aus)

7 Alex Blackwell (Aus)

8 Deandra Dottin (WI)

9 H. Kaur (Ind)

10 Lizelle Lee (SA)

Here are the top ten bowlers:

1 Marizanne Kapp (SA)

2 Stafanie Taylor (WI)

3 Jhulan Goswami (Ind)

4 Katherine Brunt (Eng)

5 Jess Jonassen (Aus)

6 Ekta Bisht (Ind)

7 A. Mohammed (WI)

8 Sana Mir (Pak)

9 Ellyse Perry (Aus)

10 Shabnim Ismail (SA)

Following is the list of the top ten all-rounders who are expected to perform well in the upcoming tournament:

1 Stafanie Taylor (WI)

2 Ellyse Perry (Aus)

3 Marizanne Kapp (SA)

4 Suzie Bates (NZ)

5 A. Satterthwaite (NZ)

6 D. van Niekerk (SA)

7 Heather Knight (Eng)

8 Jhulan Goswami (Ind)

9 Sune Luus (SA)

10 Deepti Sharma (Ind)

