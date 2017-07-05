ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: India’s win over Sri Lanka draws applause from Twitterati

India registered their fourth win on the trot. (Source: PTI) India registered their fourth win on the trot. (Source: PTI)

India defeated Sri Lanka in their fourth match of the Women’s World Cup by a margin of 16 runs. The Indian team which has been in red hot form after successive wins over England, West Indies and Pakistan and registered yet another victory which saw them seal their place in the second spot on the table.

The batting unit, which faltered in the last match against Pakistan batted much better on Wednesday. However, it was skipper Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma who forged an 118 run stand to take India to a respectable total of 232. Smriti Mandhana, who had grabbed eyeballs with match-winning innings of 90 and 106 in the first two matches failed yet again.

For Sri Lanka, the star of the show with the bat was wicketkeeper Dilani Manodara whose 61 took the Lankans close to the winning total. However, her effort went in vain as the others around her simply failed to rise to the occasion. Meanwhile, India’s fourth win sent Twitterati into a tizzy. Here are some of the reactions:

Looks like a Done Deal for @BCCIWomen Squeezed 🇱🇰 dry. Fourth win on the bounce. Touching distance to make it to the final four 😊👍🇮🇳🙌 #WWC17 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 5 July 2017

Another win for India’s women cricketers. Well done. Great following you. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 5 July 2017

Congratulations @BCCIWomen on their 4th consecutive win in #WWC17 Brilliant cricket once again from @M_Raj03 and her Team ✌️👍 — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) 5 July 2017

Player of the Match: Deepti Sharma for her performance with the bat and the ball (78 runs and 1 wicket) #SLvIND #WWC17 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) 5 July 2017

Meanwhile, here are the two squads which faced each other –

Sri Lanka Squad: Dilani Manodara (wk), Inoka Ranaweera (c), Nipuni Hansika, Hasini Perera, Chamari Atapattu, Shashikala Siriwardene, Harshitha Madavi, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Eshani Lokusuriyage, Ama Kanchana, Sripali Weerakkody, Chandima Gunaratne, Chamari Polgampola, Udeshika Prabodhani, Prasadani Weerakkody

India Squad: Mithali Raj (c), Sushma Verma (wk), Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mona Meshram, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parween, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Veda Krishnamurthy

