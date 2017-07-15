Latest News
  • Twitterati hails Mithali ‘Consistent’ Raj as Indian captain scores sixth ODI century

Twitterati hails Mithali 'Consistent' Raj as Indian captain scores sixth ODI century

Mithali Raj built strong partnerships with Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy to help India find their feet after the loss of two early wickets. She is also India's top scorer in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 so far by some distance and is the third highest run getter overall.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:July 15, 2017 7:11 pm
Cricket – India vs New Zealand – Women’s Cricket World Cup – Derby, Britain – July 15, 2017 India’s Mithali Raj acknowledges the crowd after scoring 100 runs Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Indian captain Mithali Raj got to her sixth ODI century in the ICC Women’s World Cup match against New Zealand. India were put to bat first after New Zealand won the toss. Mithali came to bat in the fourth over of the match after the dismissal of opener Poonam Raut. She has since built strong partnerships with Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishanmurthy to take India to a commanding position in the match.

India had lost Punam Raut early in their innings. Fellow opener Smriti Mandhana was next to go and India found themselves 21/2 before the end of the eighth over with two of their most belligerent batters back in the pavilion. But the depth of the batting line up was then on display as Mithali and her deputy Harmanpreet Kaur went about rebuilding the innings. The two put up a strong 132-run partnership for the third wicket before Harmanpreet succumbed to Leigh Kasperek. Deepti Sharma’s wicket followed suit but Veda Krishnamurthy stuck on with her captain. Their partnership has also gone beyond the 100-run mark with Krishnamurthy being the aggressor. India need to beat New Zealand to ensure a place in the semi-final and the match is a virtual quarter final for them. Mithali had a rather muted celebration upon reaching her hundred, not even taking her helmet off.

Mithali had recently crossed 6000 runs in ODI cricket, become the first in the women’s game to do so. It also means that she is the all time highest run scorer in women’s ODI cricket.

Here are a few reactions to the Indian captain’s effort: 

Mithali is also India’s top scorer in the tournament so far by some distance and is the third highest run getter overall.

  1. M
    M
    Jul 15, 2017 at 7:21 pm
    People should also remember and appreciate the efforts of Veda Krishnamurthy 70 off 45..
    Reply
    1. M
      M
      Jul 15, 2017 at 7:22 pm
    2. M
      M
      Jul 15, 2017 at 7:20 pm
      1. M
        M
        Jul 15, 2017 at 7:20 pm
