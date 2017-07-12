India vs Australia: India suffer 8-wicket loss against Australia, still in contention for semi-final berth

Meg Lanning scored 76* against India at Bristol. (Source: AP) Meg Lanning scored 76* against India at Bristol. (Source: AP)

Australia defeated India by 8 wickets in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 after they chased down a target of 227 runs comprehensively. Riding on skipper Meg Lanning’s unbeaten 76 runs, the Australian side notched up their fifth win in the competition to consolidate a place in the semi-final stage.

Australia got a perfect start while chasing the total as Bolton and Mooney put on 62 for the first wicket before Bolton was caught behind off Poonam Yadav for 36. Mooney (45) was second wicket to go down off a run out.

But the fall of wickets didn’t really cause any trouble for the Aussies as Ellyse Perry and Lanning compiled an unbeaten stand of 124 runs for third wicket. Perry too went on to score an unbeaten half-century while she also concluded the proceedings with a boundary.

Indian team on the other side missed the plot after they failed to capitalise on the conditions. Apart from the failure of spinners, it was a dismal show in the field that became a major factor of India’s defeat. India now play New Zealand on Saturday.

Earlier, the Indian women’s team rode on a fantastic partnership of 157 runs for the second wicket against Australia at Bristol to score runs 226 in 50 overs at the loss of 7 wickets. Australia after winning the toss asked India to bat first.

The Mithali Raj-led side had a disappointing start as they lost Smriti Mandhana for 3 after she edged the ball that went straight into the hands of wicket-keeper behind the stumps.

Gardner stitched a perfect spin web for the left-handed Indian batter. Initially, Gardner tossed up the deliveries that went away from the left-handed Indian batter while this one didn’t really spun and Mandhana only managed to edge it.

While the Indian opener yet again failed to leave a mark, Indian skipper Mithali Raj scripted her name in record books in the process of this match as she became the first ever batter to score 6000 career runs in women’s ODI cricket. She was eventually undone by Beams off her own bowling.

On the other hand, opener Punam Raut too smashed a superb hundred during the course of the match. She scored 106 runs before getting out to Perry. India later suffered a quick fall of wickets as they lost three wickets in a span of 5 runs.

India will now play New Zealand on Saturday.

