ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: I hope we perform better in upcoming matches, says Pakistan all-rounder Kainat Imtiaz

Kainat Imtiaz picked up two wickets against England. (Source: AP) Kainat Imtiaz picked up two wickets against England. (Source: AP)

Pakistan all-rounder Kainat Imtiaz revealed her plans about the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 and how her team is looking to make a comeback after losing all their games so far in the tournament in a video uploaded on the official Facebook page of Pakistan Cricket Team.

“I was really excited about this world cup and the excitement is still on. Though, we are losing but we are learning a lot and are hopeful that we perform better in upcoming matches. We just want to make Pakistan win as many matches as possible,” Kainat Imtiaz said.

When asked about the fans and what would she like to tell them, the all-rounder was quick to respond that Pakistan can still make a comeback in the tournament.

“I would say that don’t lose hope right now because the game is still on and you don’t really know what is going to happen and I just hope that we perform really well from here on,” she added.

Talking about her experience and hard work, the right-hander insisted that she wants to improve with every passing game.

“I have put a lot of hard work to reach here. It has taken me 8 years to reach the spot in the World Cup and I just want to keep improving with every performance that I give,” Imtiaz told.

Mentioning about her goal, Kainat insisted that she is presently aiming to take the maximum number of wickets in this tournament.

“My goal was to pick the maximum number of wickets and that is in process and let’s see what I will end with,” she concluded.

Pakistan have so far lost all their matches in the tournament.

