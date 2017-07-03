Hope India women’s team do what we couldn’t at the ICC Champions Trophy, says batting coach Sanjay Bangar

Indian women cricket team beat Pakistan by 95 runs on Sunday. (Source: Twitter) Indian women cricket team beat Pakistan by 95 runs on Sunday. (Source: Twitter)

India batting coach Sanjay Bangar hoped that Indian women cricketers bring back home the ICC World Cup 2017 after India lost a chance to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 a few weeks back.

In a video posted by the Board Of Control For Cricket In India on their official Twitter account, Bangar congratulated India’s women cricket team after their third successive win in the ongoing tournament. India women beat Pakistan women on Sunday by 95 runs despite posting a modest 169 runs in the first innings.

Lauding the bowling skills of the Indian side, Bangar said, “Want to congratulate our Indian women team as they have won three consecutive matches today. They only had 169 runs to defend but they bowled really well.”

“I have been following their performance closely. We have won three matches but it is a long tournament. I hope they follow their tempo.”

He ended the video hoping that the Indian women team win the World Cup by delivering what they couldn’t at the Champions Trophy.

Indian women have played Pakistan nine times in the past in ODI format and hold a clean sheet against their arch-rivals. This was their tenth victory against the neighbours.

Mohammad Kaif, Kapil Dev and Gautam Gambhir also congratulated the women team on their winning run in the ongoing tournament.

