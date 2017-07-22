ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Harmanpreet Kaur fit for final after injury scare, assures Mithali Raj

Harmanpreet Kaur had a niggle in her shoulder while batting in the net session on Saturday. (Source: AP) Harmanpreet Kaur had a niggle in her shoulder while batting in the net session on Saturday. (Source: AP)

India are all set to take on England in the final match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 but ahead of the finale at Lord’s, the Indian team had an injury scare when the right-handed batter Harmanpreet Kaur was seen holding her shoulder in pain during the net session on Saturday and the physio was spotted applying ice on it.

Kaur scored a flamboyant 171* against Australia at Derby in the second semifinal that helped India make way into the title clash. Though India were in a spot of bother but skipper Mithali Raj in the presser prior to the big clash clarified that it’s only a niggle for Harmanpreet and she is fit to play on Sunday.

Mithali Raj says she believes Kaur will be fit to play tomorrow and the icing is precautionary to deal with niggles. #WWC17 — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) 22 July 2017

Kaur icing her shoulder. Didn’t bat again. pic.twitter.com/KbJ9SFyOJA — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) 22 July 2017

Injury worry for India. Harmanpreet Kaur hurt her right shoulder batting in the nets. Said she was fine but looked v uncomfortable. #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/irxAQXJRZz — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) 22 July 2017

India would be playing their second final in the history of women’s World Cup. The last time made a cut into the final game was back in 2005 under the captaincy of Mithali Raj but lost to Australia. Mithali along with Jhulan Goswami are the only two players from that edition who are featuring in this World Cup as well.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd