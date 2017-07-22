Latest News
ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Harmanpreet Kaur fit for final after injury scare, assures Mithali Raj

India are all set to take on England in the final match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 but ahead of the finale at Lord's, the Indian team had an injury scare when the right-handed batter Harmanpreet Kaur was seen holding her shoulder in pain during the net session on Saturday.

Harmanpreet Kaur, ICC Women's World Cup 2017, India vs England Harmanpreet Kaur had a niggle in her shoulder while batting in the net session on Saturday. (Source: AP)
Kaur scored a flamboyant 171* against Australia at Derby in the second semifinal that helped India make way into the title clash. Though India were in a spot of bother but skipper Mithali Raj in the presser prior to the big clash clarified that it’s only a niggle for Harmanpreet and she is fit to play on Sunday.

 

 

 

India would be playing their second final in the history of women’s World Cup. The last time made a cut into the final game was back in 2005 under the captaincy of Mithali Raj but lost to Australia. Mithali along with Jhulan Goswami are the only two players from that edition who are featuring in this World Cup as well.

