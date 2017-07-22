ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 final: Wishes pour in for India women’s cricket team ahead of final

India play England in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. (Source: AP) India play England in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. (Source: AP)

The Mithali Raj-led Indian side is all set to lock horns with England in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 at Lord’s on Sunday. India marched their way into the final after beating Australia in the semi-final by 36 runs on Thursday. In a rain-curtailed match, right-handed batsman Harmanpreet Kaur smashed an unbeaten 171 during the process to guide India’s total to 281/4 in 42 overs at Derby. Later, the Indian bowlers concluded the proceedings for their side after bundling out Australia for 245 during the chase.

Sports personalities and others have been pouring in wishes for Mithali’s side prior to the big finale. Indian men’s team skipper Virat Kohli wished the team and said, “This message is for Mithali Raj and the girls. Just wanna wish them all the best for the big final tomorrow. It’s been amazing to see the way you all have played in this World Cup so far and we all have been watching keenly watching and enjoying the display of cricket and the display of belief as a team and some brilliant individual performances also. So very well led by Mithali Raj. Si as I said all the very best for the finals tomorrow. Everybody will be watching and supporting and sending you positive energy. We all believe that you can do it once more and wish you all the luck in the world. Go out there and conquer what’s yours. Good luck,”

From one champion to another – here’s @imVkohli wishing the #WomenInBlue & hoping for triumph tomorrow! Watch LIVE on Star Sports! pic.twitter.com/5CiFm54zkm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) 22 July 2017

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal too posted a video that said, I wish the Indian women cricket team all the best for the World Cup final.”

BCCI acting President CK Khanna while talking to ANI said, “we are positive that India will be back with the Champions tag and trophy. We wish them all the best.”

VIDEO: Good luck galore to @BCCIWomen all the way from Sri Lanka ahead of the 2017 ICC World Cup final http://t.co/sfq9y5BwEW #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) 22 July 2017

Indian women’s team would be playing their second World Cup final in history. They last played in 2005 in South Africa but lost to Australia.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd