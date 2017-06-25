ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Feels nice to get runs for the team, says Mithali Raj

India’s Mithali Raj scored 71 not out. (Source: PTI) India’s Mithali Raj scored 71 not out. (Source: PTI)

Captain Mithali Raj said after India’s opening match against hosts England that she felt nice to get runs for her country in the World Cup and hopes that she continues to do that.

India beat England by 35 runs in the first ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 on Saturday. Mithali Raj, who made 71 not out to complete an unprecedented seventh consecutive half-century in ODIs, said, “I definitely don’t want to be reminded about it, but it feels nice to get runs under your belt, feels nice to get runs for the team in the World Cup and the team does well, I am hoping that I continue to do that.”

England was dismissed for 246 with 15 balls. “The way both of them started the innings… with the conditions assisting the bowlers and that’s why they (England) elected to field, it didn’t feel like they were playing the World Cup or there was any kind of pressure or nerves on them, they just played on merit and kept going till 25 overs,” said Mithali in a post-match press conference.

“Half the overs being played by the openers I think that’s a great opening stand and we look forward for similar opening partnerships in coming games because if you have a solid opening stands your middle-order will come exactly when we are supposed to come and carry on from there, and that makes it much easier to post 250 and above, which is very good for the overall game of women’s cricket.”

The Indian skipper also shared her views on the DRS, which is being used for the first time in women’s cricket. “DRS is a good edition to the women’s game because if you see most of the dismissals were very close, even the run outs were by few inches, so it makes sense to have DRS.”

