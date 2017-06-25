ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: England captain Heather Knight draws inspiration from Pakistan’s Champions Trophy campaign after defeat to India

India beat England by 35 runs. (Source: Reuters) India beat England by 35 runs. (Source: Reuters)

England captain Heather Knight spoke after a disappointing opening day ICC Women’s World Cup loss against India and said that India took the game away from them with the bat.

After India opened their campaign with a 35-runs win, Knight looked at the positive side and hoped that they would face a similar fate that Pakistan did in their Champions Trophy campaign. “Definitely disappointed. Pakistan started in a similar way in the Champions Trophy and ended up doing pretty well. We didn’t start well with the ball, we didn’t get our legs right. Credit to India. They punished us for not playing well. They obviously took the game away from us with the bat,” she said.

Pakistan had lost their opening match against India by 124 runs but ended up winning the Champions Trophy that ended a week back.

A disappointed Knight said, “Really nice to have a good game of cricket but disappointing not to come away with the win. Everytime we got a partnership together, we seemed to lose a wicket. But that’s cricket sometimes.”

“We didn’t quite hit our line and lengths and India punished us for that. They batted very well and made it tricky for us to make the breakthrough and really put the pressure back on our bowlers.”

Admitting that the hosts let India get a good start, the captain said, “I think we bowled a little bit too short and let them get away to a good start. Having said that, I think we pulled it back quite well in the middle.”

