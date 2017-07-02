ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Ekta Bisht’s five-wicket haul spins a web around Pakistan

Ekta Bisht celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan’s Iram Javed during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 match between India and Pakistan. (Source: AP ) Ekta Bisht celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan’s Iram Javed during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 match between India and Pakistan. (Source: AP )

Left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht spun the web around arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday to help her side maintain a hundred percent win record for her side. On a surface which didn’t offer too much turn, Ekta bowled a disciplined line and length which helped her scalp the wickets of Ayesha Zafar, Sidra Nawaz, Iram Javed, Nashra Sandhu and Diana Baig. She was particularly exceptional with the new ball and it was her two wickets at the top which helped India gain the impetus. At the end, she finished with figures of 5/18.

What was really good to see the variations that she brought in her bowling. The disciplined line and lengths also helped her secure three lbw’s and one clean bowled. She regularly kept tossing the ball up and this helped her induce the batsman into false shots. It was Bisht’s two wickets at the start of the Pakistan innings which gave India the upper hand while defending a modest total of 170. Hence, her spell became all the more important.

Particularly interesting was her dismissal of Ayesha Zafar wherein after bowling a couple of deliveries which spun away from the batsman she bowled one which darted back in at caught the batsman plumb in front. In another Nashra Sandhu was dismissed when Ekta tossed the ball up on the off-stump. The batsman while trying to clear the infield, doesn’t have the power to do so and instead ended up giving a catch. However, Bisht had two-in-two when she dismissed Diana Baig with a quicker arm-ball which was flatter and skidded through to the stumps.

Before the tournament began Ekta Bisht was heralded as the leader of the spin attack and with this performance, she has truly lived up to the reputation. With India most likely to progress to the knockout stage, skipper Mithali Raj will be particularly delighted as the timing could not have been better.

