ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: DRS to be used for the first time in women’s cricket

The ICC Women’s World Cup that is scheduled to begin from June 24 will use Umpire Decision Review System (DRS) during the clash between India and hosts England. This is the first time in women’s cricket history when the use of DRS will come into play.

The Mithali Raj-led Indian side will meet England at County Ground, Derby in their first match and the tournament will be played from June 24 to July 23. It will be played in Round Robin format where all eight teams will play each other once before the knockout stages.

The first four ranked teams got the automatic qualification while the other four qualified after playing 2017 World Cup Qualifier. This was a ten-team tournament that was held in Sri Lanka in February 2017.

India’s best performance came in 2005 edition in South Africa where they ended as runners-up after losing the final to Australia in the final. Skipper Raj is the highest run-getter for India as she has so far compiled a total of 730 runs between 2000-2013.

The Women’s team didn’t start off their warm-up matches well after losing to New Zealand but gained the momentum back as they defeated Sri Lanka by 109 runs. Batting first, India rode on captain Mithali Raj’s 85 to score 275/8 in 50 overs. Later they bundled out Sri Lanka for 166 after Rajeshwari Gayakwad scalped four wickets in the process.

India squad for the 2017 tournament: Mithali Raj (C), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parween, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma. Sushma Verma (WK)

