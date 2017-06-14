ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Complete schedule, fixtures, time in IST

- Pakistan vs England, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: We are really motivated for the semi-final, says Sarfraz Ahmed
The Women’s World Cup 2017 starts on June 24. The tournament will at four venues in England — Bristol County Ground, The County Ground in Derby, Grace Road in Leicester and the County Ground, Taunton. With the final slated to be played at Lord’s on July 23. Meg Lanning will lead Australi in their quest of defending the title which they won defeating West Indies in 2013. In the tournament opener, New Zealand will face off Sri Lanka while England will take on India on June 24.
June 24, Saturday- New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Bristol
June 24, Saturday- England vs India, Derby
June 25, Sunday- Pakistan vs South Africa, Leicester
June 26, Monday- Australia vs West Indies, Taunton
June 27, Tuesday- England vs Pakistan, Leicester
June 28, Wednesday- South Africa vs New Zealand, Derby
June 29, Thursday- Sri Lanka vs Australia, Bristol
June 29, Thursday- West Indies vs India, Taunton
July 2, Sunday- Australia vs New Zealand, Bristol
July 2, Sunday- India vs Pakistan, Derby
July 2, Sunday- South Africa vs West Indies, Leicester
July 2, Sunday- England vs Sri Lanka, Taunton
July 5, Wednesday- England vs South Africa, Bristol
July 5, Wednesday- Sri Lanka vs India, Derby
July 5, Wednesday- Pakistan vs Australia, Leicester
July 6, Thursday- New Zealand vs West Indies, Taunton
July 8, Saturday- South Africa vs India, Leicester
July 8, Saturday- New Zealand vs Pakistan, Taunton
July 9, Sunday- England vs Australia, Bristol
July 9, Sunday- West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Derby
July 11, Tuesday- West Indies vs Pakistan, Leicester
July 12, Wednesday- Australia vs India, Bristol
July 12, Wednesday- England vs New Zealand, Derby
July 15, Saturday- England vs West Indies, Bristol
July 15, Saturday- India vs New Zealand, Derby
July 15, Saturday- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Leicester
July 15, Saturday- South Africa vs Australia, Taunton
July 18, Tuesday Semifinal, Bristol
July 20, Thursday- Semifinal, Derby
July 23, Sunday- Final, Lord’s
