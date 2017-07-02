ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Bowlers rule the roost in English summer

The quartet of Ekta Bishit, Dane van Niekerk, Jess Jonassen and Laura Marsh scalped a total of 16 wickets among them. The quartet of Ekta Bishit, Dane van Niekerk, Jess Jonassen and Laura Marsh scalped a total of 16 wickets among them.

A total of 54 wickets fell in the four matches that were played on Sunday in the Women’s World Cup in England. Not the batsmen were at fault but it was just that the bowlers came up with the goods on a bright English afternoon. 11 wickets fell in the match between Sri Lanka and England Another 10 fell in the contest between West Indies and South Africa. While 19 fell in the blockbuster India-Pakistan clash. Finally, in the Trans-Tasman rivalry, between Australia and New Zealand, another 14 fell. Hence, these facts are a testament to the fact how bowlers ruled the roost in England.

In the clash between Sri Lanka and England Laura Marsh was the star of the show with four wickets. While in the match between West Indies and South Africa, all 10 were those of the Windies as they folded up for just 48. Noticeably, among the eleven batsmen five scored ducks while five scored single-digit scores. From the beginning itself, the West Indian batting faltered as they lost half their side with the scoreboard reading 16. Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp were the wrecker-in-chiefs as they ran through the batting unit. However, skipper Dane van Niekerk bagged four wickets in a stunning spell of 3.2 overs without conceding a run.

However, it was in the India-Pakistan encounter where most of the excitement happened as 19 batsmen were sent packing in a total of 88 overs bowled. For Pakistan, it was Nashra Sandhu who scalped four wickets to restrict the opposition to just 169. But when India came out to bowl, it was Ekta Bisht who delivered a stellar performance to bag five wickets.

With so many exciting contests taking place one after the other, this edition of the Women’s world is witnessing an equal battle between the bat and the ball. However, among the four only one was televised. So maybe now this strategy needs a revision.

