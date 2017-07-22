ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: BCCI announce Rs 50 lakh cash prize after India reach final

India have reached the final of ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. (Source: Reuters) India have reached the final of ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. (Source: Reuters)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh to each player of Women’s Cricket Team for their performance in ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. The support staff will also be rewarded with Rs 25 lakh each.

The announcement was made on Saturday after Mithali Raj-led side reached the final of the ongoing tournament taking place in England. The team will be facing the hosts in the final as they will look to claim their first trophy in the tournament.

The final match is set to take place on Sunday at Lord’s and it has been sold out. Around 27,000 are expected to flock the stadium as both the teams, who come from cricket-crazy nations, have enjoyed immense support so far. More than 4,000 packed into Bristol to watch England beat Australia in the group stages while India-Pakistan sold out in Derby the week before.

India will go into the match confident after their win against defending champions Australia on Thursday. Before that, they sent New Zealand home to secure a place in the semi-finals. England will also look to dominate as they have won all their matches so far but one.

The last time the two teams met, India defeated England by 34 runs.

