ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: All you need to know about the tournament

Mithali Raj will lead India in ICC Women’s World Cup. (Source: AP) Mithali Raj will lead India in ICC Women’s World Cup. (Source: AP)

The Women’s World Cup is set to commence from June 24 when New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in Bristol while hosts England will lock horns with India at County Ground, Derby. The tournament will take place between June 24 to July 23 and will include eight teams (top 8 ranked team). The first four ranked teams got the automatic qualification while the other four qualified after playing 2017 World Cup Qualifier. This was a ten-team tournament that was held in Sri Lanka in February 2017.

#The format of the tournament is Round-Robin format where all the sides face each other once.

#Each team will get to play seven matches before the tournament moves into the knockout stage.

#The venues of the tournament include Lord’s, (London), County Ground (Derby), Bristol County Ground (Bristol), Grace Road (Leicester), County Ground (Taunton).

#Interestingly, the women’s World Cup began two years prior to men’s in the year 1973 and it hosts England lifted the inaugural trophy after beating Australia. Australia are presently the defending champions of the tournament.

#India tasted success during the 2005 campaign when they reached the finals in South Africa. Unfortunately, they lost to Australia in the final.

#Australia have won the most number of titles. They have been crowned six times out of 10.

Highest run-getter: Debbie Hockley (New Zealand). She scored 1501 runs in total between 1982-2000. For India, it has been Mithali Raj with 730 runs between 2000-2013.

Highest Wicket-taker: Lynette Ann Fullston (Australia). She bagged a total of 39 wickets between 1982-1988. For India, it is Diana Edulji with 31 dismissals between 1978-1993.

Highest score: Belinda Clark. The Australia scored 229* in 1997 against Denmark.

Most runs in a tournament: Debbie Hockley scored 456 runs in 1997.

Most wickets in a tournament: Lyn Fullston picked 23 wickets in 1982 edition.

Highest team Score: 412/3 by Australia vs Denmark in 1997.

Lowest Team Score: 27 by Pakistan vs Australia in 1997.

Match Officials for the 2017 tournament:

Umpires- Gregory Brathwaite, Chris Brown, Anil Chaudhary, Kathy Cross, Shaun George, Adrian Holdstock, Claire Polosak, Ahsan Raza, Sue Redfern, Langton Rusere, Sharfuddoula Saikat, Jacqueline Williams, Paul Wilson

Referees- Steve Bernard, David Jukes, Richie Richardson

India squad for the 2017 tournament: Mithali Raj (C), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parween, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma. Sushma Verma (WK)

