ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017: Twitter introduces first-of-its-kind emojis of captains

The ICC Women’s World Cup between the top eight ODI nations has begun with aplomb. Apart from the excitement on the field, there is a lot in store for fans off the field as they will be able to include Twitter emojis for all the 8 captains. This is a first of its kind and will surely attract a lot of fans. Here’s the relevant hashtag for each team captain-

Australia: #MegLanning , England: #HeatherKnight , India: #MithaliRaj , New Zealand: #SuzieBates

Pakistan: #SanaMir, South Africa: #DaneVanNiekerk, Sri Lanka: #InokaRanaweera, West Indies: #StafanieTaylor

Unlock #WWC17 captain emojis as part of our unprecedented coverage of the women’s game with @TwitterSports! More ➡ http://t.co/zomBtgHTbf pic.twitter.com/MuDENmsF0u — ICC (@ICC) 24 June 2017

Meanwhile, Aarti Dabas, Head of Media Rights, Broadcast and Digital, ICC spoke about this new initiative and said, “We believe women’s cricket offers the sport its biggest growth opportunity and this edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup will be a turning point in the sport. We’re committed to growing women’s cricket and we’ve teamed up with Twitter to help fans discover and stay in touch with the accounts of our sport’s biggest superstars.”

While, Aneesh Madani, Head of Sports Partnerships, Asia Pacific, Twitter said, “Cricket has a special place in the hearts of Twitter users around the world. Every single team and a majority of players at the Women’s Cricket World Cup are on Twitter and have already been sharing in real-time from the UK. The ICC has been a leader amongst peers in bringing fans closer to cricket on Twitter, especially when combining these experiences with the broadcast. From #AskCaptain to #TipOfTheDay, player and commentator video Q&As to emojis of the captains, fans have a lot to look forward to on Twitter and we’re excited for them.” said

